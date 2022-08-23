Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.5% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT opened at $277.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.99.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

