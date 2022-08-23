Head to Head Survey: Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) versus Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Vicinity Motor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 1.88 $22.86 million ($0.19) -11.95 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.15 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.69

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Motor. Kandi Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

8.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vicinity Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kandi Technologies Group and Vicinity Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kandi Technologies Group currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.26%. Given Kandi Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kandi Technologies Group is more favorable than Vicinity Motor.

Profitability

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group -16.65% -3.48% -3.01% Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

Summary

Kandi Technologies Group beats Vicinity Motor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.