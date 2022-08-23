Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Critical Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.6% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gold Resource pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gold Resource pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wheaton Precious Metals has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Gold Resource has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gold Resource is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67 Gold Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wheaton Precious Metals and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $54.17, indicating a potential upside of 68.64%. Gold Resource has a consensus target price of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 162.43%. Given Gold Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gold Resource is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 63.36% 9.30% 9.19% Gold Resource 7.26% 9.35% 5.70%

Risk and Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Gold Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.20 billion 12.07 $754.89 million $1.63 19.71 Gold Resource $125.20 million 1.28 $8.03 million $0.13 13.92

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Resource. Gold Resource is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Gold Resource on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

