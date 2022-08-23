Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBCP. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 4th quarter valued at $24,580,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 933,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 461,344 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 4th quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBCP opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

