Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,588 CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $171.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $129.19 and a 1 year high of $213.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 772 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.30, for a total transaction of $125,295.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $239,091.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 289 shares in the company, valued at $40,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,352 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,986 in the last 90 days. 48.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CorVel Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.