Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $441,000 in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBIX. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $10,141,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,419,000 after purchasing an additional 238,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ebix by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,966 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 123,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,450,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

EBIX opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.34. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $44.42.

Ebix ( NASDAQ:EBIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.25 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

