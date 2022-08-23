Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 13,656 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,656 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

IWC stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $118.46. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $102.20 and a 52 week high of $158.05.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

