Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.08% of RumbleON worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RumbleON by 45.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 394,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in RumbleON by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 178,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in RumbleON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON in the fourth quarter worth $4,818,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in RumbleON by 32.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded RumbleON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RumbleON from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RumbleON from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on RumbleON to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on RumbleON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insider Activity at RumbleON

RumbleON Stock Down 5.6 %

In related news, Vice Chairman William Coulter acquired 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other RumbleON news, Vice Chairman William Coulter purchased 30,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $501,524.27. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,621,405 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $44,848.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,229.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 62,094 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,672 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

RMBL opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $378.27 million, a P/E ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $546.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.77 million. RumbleON had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 1.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RumbleON Profile

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

