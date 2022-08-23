United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Lloyd Bardswich Purchases 70,000 Shares

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich bought 70,000 shares of United States Antimony stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $32,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,231.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lloyd Bardswich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United States Antimony alerts:

On Sunday, August 7th, Lloyd Bardswich bought 7,500 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $3,525.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Lloyd Bardswich bought 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

United States Antimony Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. United States Antimony Co. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.