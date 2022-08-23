CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Position Boosted by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of CyberOptics worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 103.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,163,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CYBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CyberOptics Price Performance

NASDAQ CYBE opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.61. CyberOptics Co. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.57 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 19.96%.

CyberOptics Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets high precision sensing technology solutions and system products for inspection and metrology worldwide. It offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function systems for inspection and metrology; MX3000 memory module inspection system; 3D NanoResolution MRS sensor and WX3000 inspection and metrology system for semiconductor wafer and advanced packaging inspection and metrology; high precision 3D and 2D sensors; 3D MRS sensors; SMT electronic assembly alignment sensors; and inspection and metrology systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.