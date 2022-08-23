Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer Sells 30 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cable One Stock Performance
CABO opened at $1,287.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,332.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,357.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.
Cable One Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
