Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP James A. Obermeyer Sells 30 Shares

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) SVP James A. Obermeyer sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.66, for a total value of $40,339.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,009.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $1,287.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,332.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,357.98. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,049.81 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

