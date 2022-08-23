Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.10% of Five Star Bancorp worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSBC. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 12,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSBC opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

