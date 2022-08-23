Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) CFO Kamran Alam Sells 7,476 Shares of Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) CFO Kamran Alam sold 7,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $28,932.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kamran Alam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Kamran Alam sold 9,717 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $34,009.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $140.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSHA. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies to $22.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 46.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

