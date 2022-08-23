Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Trinseo Price Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.26. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $28.20 and a 1 year high of $61.63.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 26.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinseo will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $130,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,625,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,765,664.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,117 shares in the company, valued at $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

See Also

