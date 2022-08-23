FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.33.
A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Barclays increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,148,025,000 after purchasing an additional 111,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,682,000 after buying an additional 775,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after buying an additional 228,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
