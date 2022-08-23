Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) CFO John K. Canning Sells 77,976 Shares

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Cinedigm Stock Performance
Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.
Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Cinedigm
Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.
