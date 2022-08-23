Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) CFO John K. Canning Sells 77,976 Shares

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $44,446.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.75. Cinedigm Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth $2,129,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 1,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 821,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 747,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

