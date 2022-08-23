Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,511.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Randolph Rowland sold 9,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $121,486.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,029.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYXT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 249,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 185,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in Cyxtera Technologies by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 458,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter.

Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

