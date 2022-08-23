Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.40

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and traded as high as $21.01. Canfor shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 1,350 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CFPZF. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Canfor Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.29.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

