Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.24

Shares of Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$21.24 and traded as high as C$24.50. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 12,479 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Information Services from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Information Services from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Information Services Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.94.

Information Services Dividend Announcement

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Information Services Co. will post 1.8139535 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Insider Transactions at Information Services

In other Information Services news, Director Doug Emsley bought 4,760 shares of Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,910.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

