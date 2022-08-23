iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.51

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and traded as high as $22.18. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 166,870 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

