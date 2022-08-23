iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.51

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and traded as high as $22.18. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 166,870 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.32.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.552 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Turkey ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Turkey ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.