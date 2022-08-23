Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.75

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.87. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.87, with a volume of 143,105 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Africa Oil from SEK 23 to SEK 24 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Africa Oil from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.26.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.