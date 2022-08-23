Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.38

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.38 and traded as high as C$13.10. Chesswood Group shares last traded at C$12.97, with a volume of 5,241 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHW shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chesswood Group from C$24.25 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35, a current ratio of 34.78 and a quick ratio of 32.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.46. The stock has a market cap of C$228.66 million and a PE ratio of 9.26.

Chesswood Group ( TSE:CHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$68.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group Limited will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. In other Chesswood Group news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$466,484. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited purchased 2,100 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,172.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 10,600 shares of company stock valued at $138,292 and sold 6,900 shares valued at $94,273.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

