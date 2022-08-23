Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.40. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 131,979 shares.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

