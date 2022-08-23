The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $85.51

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$85.51 and traded as high as C$91.72. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$91.52, with a volume of 75,379 shares.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$85.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$85.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.84.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$147.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.59 million. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7027718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at The Descartes Systems Group

About The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Director John Joseph Walker bought 929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$59.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at C$321,233.93.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

