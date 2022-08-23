Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 11,518 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its stake in Amphenol by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 535,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,439 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Amphenol Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $77.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.92.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

