Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Blackstone by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

