Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $45,000 Stock Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,067 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Performance

GOCO stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.18. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GoHealth Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.