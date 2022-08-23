Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMGN opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.81. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,358,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,711,000 after acquiring an additional 389,327 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

