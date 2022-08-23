Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) CFO Francis M. Fetsko Sells 805 Shares

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Rating) CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 805 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $62,709.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,811.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TMP stock opened at $76.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.67. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $68.50 and a 52 week high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.
Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.
