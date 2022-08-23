Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $363,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,975.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

