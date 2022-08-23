Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Director Erin Hoeflinger Acquires 6,030 Shares of Stock

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) Director Erin Hoeflinger purchased 6,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $82,128.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,979.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EHAB opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. Enhabit, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,262,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enhabit in the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at about $230,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

