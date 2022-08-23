Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Mark Hallett Sells 45,924 Shares

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Rating) insider Mark Hallett sold 45,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.10), for a total value of A$72,054.76 ($50,387.94).

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Garda Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Garda Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

