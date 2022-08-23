11,106 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,307,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,304,000 after buying an additional 53,431 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,080,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,809,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 444,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 148,985 shares during the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MEI opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.34. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.91 and a one year high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.10 million. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.82%.

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,281,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on MEI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

