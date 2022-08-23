Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 25,788 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of MacroGenics worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNX. BTIG Research set a $6.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Karrels purchased 40,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

