Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Rambus were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,834,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,086,000 after buying an additional 104,072 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,075,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,377,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,872,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 61,451 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,030,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,286,000 after buying an additional 167,192 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RMBS shares. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.28 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.75.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

