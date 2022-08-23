Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,821 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.09% of Douglas Elliman worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOUG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of 4.69 per share, with a total value of 46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,016,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,767,023.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 21,133 shares of company stock valued at $105,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 5.59 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of 4.57 and a 12-month high of 12.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 5.43 and a 200-day moving average of 6.17.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.08. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th.

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

