Connectus Wealth LLC Has $112.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
- Bed Bath & Beyond Meat: Is BYND the Next Big Short Squeeze?
- Denbury Rises On Rumor Of A Sale, But Lags Other Energy Names
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.