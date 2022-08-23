Connectus Wealth LLC Has $112.96 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.6% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.