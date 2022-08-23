Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,903 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.4% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Amazon.com worth $935,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $20,072,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $133.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

