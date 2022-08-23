SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.28% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

RLY opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

