Critical Comparison: Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) versus UBS Group (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) and Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for UBS Group and Limestone Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 6 5 0 2.33 Limestone Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

UBS Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.18, indicating a potential upside of 20.94%. Limestone Bancorp has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.09%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Limestone Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 18.85% 13.23% 0.71% Limestone Bancorp 25.77% 11.97% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares UBS Group and Limestone Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

39.7% of UBS Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Limestone Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Limestone Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. UBS Group pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Limestone Bancorp pays out 9.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. UBS Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Limestone Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $38.65 billion 1.43 $7.46 billion $2.23 7.11 Limestone Bancorp $58.35 million 2.31 $14.91 million $2.02 10.07

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Limestone Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Limestone Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limestone Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UBS Group beats Limestone Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients. This segment also provides estate and wealth planning, investing, philanthropy, corporate and banking, and family advisory services, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides personal banking products and services, such as deposits, cards, and online and mobile banking, as well as lending, investments, and retirement services; and corporate and institutional solutions, including equity and debt capital markets, syndicated and structured credit, private placements, leasing, traditional financing, trade and export finance, and global custody solutions, as well as transaction banking solutions for payment and cash management. The Asset Management division offers equities, fixed income, hedge funds, real estate and private markets, indexed and alternative beta strategies, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, customized multi-asset solutions, advisory and fiduciary services, and multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division advises clients on strategic business opportunities and helps them raise capital to fund their activities; enables its clients to buy, sell, and finance securities on capital markets and to manage their risks and liquidity; and offers clients differentiated content on major financial markets and securities. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Limestone Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc. that provides a range of personal and business banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities. It also provides commercial loans for equipment purchases, working capital, and other financing needs of business enterprises; and commercial real estate loans that comprise loans on properties occupied by borrowers and tenants, as well as construction and development loans secured by land under development, or homes and commercial buildings under construction. In addition, the company offers residential real estate loans; consumer loans; agriculture loans secured by livestock, crops, and equipment; and other loans, including loans to municipalities, loans secured by stock, and overdrafts. Further, it provides drive-through banking facilities, automatic teller machines, personalized checks, credit and debit cards, electronic funds transfers through ACH services, domestic and foreign wire transfers, and loan and deposit sweep accounts; and curbside banking, night depository, internet and mobile banking, treasury management, remote deposit, cash management, and vault services. The company primarily serves communities and small to medium-sized businesses, the owners and employees of these businesses, and other executives and professionals. It operates 20 banking offices in 14 counties in Kentucky. The company was formerly known as Porter Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Limestone Bancorp, Inc. in May 2018. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.