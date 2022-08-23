KeyCorp Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Applied Materials in a report issued on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials Stock Down 3.7 %

AMAT opened at $100.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.77. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after buying an additional 2,906,043 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

