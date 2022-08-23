SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 7,555 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,127 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.2% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,253,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,139,573,000 after buying an additional 98,629 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 280,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,063,000 after buying an additional 73,949 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 66,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,550,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 130.9% in the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 23,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple Price Performance

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $167.57 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

