Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a report issued on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now expects that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. The consensus estimate for Applied Materials’ current full-year earnings is $7.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.87% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.62.

Applied Materials stock opened at $100.81 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $113.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

