Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $6,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 973,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 79,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,089,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,874,000 after buying an additional 1,036,962 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLCO opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.52. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. CICC Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

(Get Rating)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.