Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Stake Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Penske Automotive Group worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAG. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $117.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.66.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 46.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.