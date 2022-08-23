Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Cogent Communications worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.30.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

