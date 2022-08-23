Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Maxar Technologies worth $6,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

In other Maxar Technologies news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxar Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

NYSE MAXR opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $22.92 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAXR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.