Swiss National Bank Has $6.83 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Evolent Health worth $6,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $628,783.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,410. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.54 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

EVH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Evolent Health to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Evolent Health to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

