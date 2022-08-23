Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of SITE Centers worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,569,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 352,947 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,159,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,944,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,267,000 after acquiring an additional 460,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,746,000 after acquiring an additional 74,646 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SITC shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

