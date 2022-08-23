Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Carter’s worth $13,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $208,967,000 after purchasing an additional 613,663 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $25,761,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $15,858,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth about $11,263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,988,000 after acquiring an additional 72,055 shares during the period. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Carter’s

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carter’s Stock Down 3.4 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.29.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

